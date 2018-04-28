‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Critics TV Spots Released

Avengers: Infinity War is finally here, and critics and fans seem to be loving it.

Marvel has started releasing new Critic TV spots, heaping praise on the 10 years in the making Marvel Studios epic. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis said the film “Completely Shatters Expectations”, and the film is also earning descriptions like “A Massive Spectacle (Vox), Marvel Changes The Game (USA Today), and Stunning (The Verge).

Avengers 4 will definitely have some threads to pick up after Infinity War, but co-director Joe Russo has made it clear this is a self-sufficient film.

“In the way that all Marvel movies sit as a stand-alone this one’s a stand-alone,” Russo told Fandango. “You know there’s an experiment in serialized storytelling, so it certainly adds a correlation to the Avengers’ story, but it’s written in a way that all the Marvel movies have a correlation to each other. One thing that we set out from the beginning and said that we wanted to do from the beginning, was that we’d been disappointed about times we’ve sat in part one of part two films and it feels like they just took out a pair of scissors and cut the movie in half. And the first film isn’t really structured in a way where there’s a beginning, middle, and an end. It feels more set up like a first act and half of a second act for the second movie.”

“Avengers 3 has a beginning, middle, and a very definitive end and Avengers 4 does the same,” Russo said. “Of course, there will be elements that carry over — and elements of the [Avengers] story that carry over, but I think you’ll have a complete emotional experience in each film.”

