Marvel’s New Hulk/Spider-Man Crossover is Giving Us The Hero Team-Up the MCU Won’t

The Marvel Cinematic Universe elevated many of Marvel’s underrated heroes to levels of popularity they would never have known otherwise. Iron Man was always an A-lister in the comics, but now he’s a household name. Of course, characters that were already popular stood to benefit just as much as they were pushed to even greater stardom than ever before. Case in point with Spider-Man and Hulk. Both have always been some of Marvel’s best-known characters, and the MCU has only redoubled that. Fans of both characters have a whole lot to look forward to, especially with their upcoming crossover in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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People love to see their favorite heroes work together, and Spider-Man team-ups are especially beloved. Just like how fans are ecstatic over him sharing the silver screen with the Hulk, they lost their minds when Daredevil showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. All three are some of Marvel’s most popular characters, and a team-up between all three would be legendary. That would sell out a theater on its own. Of course, this probably will never happen in the MCU, but that doesn’t mean fans will never see this amazing team. In fact, Marvel is releasing a brand-new comic all about that with the upcoming Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire & Brimstone.

Triple the Heroes, Triple the Action

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The superstar writing team of Kevin Smith (Daredevil, Jay and Silent Bob) and Andy McElfresh (The Tonight Show) joins with incredible artist R.B. Silva (One World Under Doom) to bring a tale of Spider-Man, the Hulk, and Daredevil coming together on an Easter gone wrong. When Spidey swings in to stop Mole Man and other supervillains with Man in their names from ruining Central Park’s Easter Mass, he runs into the Jade Giant and the Man Without Fear. Turns out, Banner is ready to end his Hulk-affliction once and for all in a way that no one has tried before. He’s always called the Hulk a demon, and he’s ready to prove it, because he needs these heroes’ help to exorcise him.

This five-issue limited series will focus on Spider-Man and the Hulk as they try to complete Banner’s insane exorcism plan and deal with the predictable amount of villains and quips along the way. Daredevil isn’t slated as a main character, but given that this comic heavily features Biblical elements and the Church itself, we can definitely expect the Devil to make a few appearances. Throwing the serious Daredevil alongside the angry Hulk and hilarious Spider-Man is sure to contrast beautifully. All three have such a strong, tortured human element at their core, so I’m excited to see how they bounce off each other and what they bring out of each other.

“I’ve played with Peter Parker and swung with Spider-Man before, but this is the first time I’m having Hulk issues!” Smith shared. “Andy and I are dropping two of Marvel’s most well-known scientists into a spiritual story of Biblical proportions as we exorcise the Incredible Hulk—and I’m not talking cross-fit!”

Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire & Brimstone #1 hits store shelves on August 8!

What’s your dream hero trio? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!