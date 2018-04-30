Who Might REALLY Be Dead After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

Well, if you’ve seen Avengers: Infinity War, you’ve probably used a few boxes of tissues already. If not, you’re probably just clicking this story to soften the blow.

Either way, let’s just preface this by stating that the abilities of the Infinity Gauntlet are practically limitless and there are a lot of events on the horizon that fill us with hope.

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below.

During Thanos’ quest to obtain all of the Infinity Stones and eliminate half of all life in the galaxy, many characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lost their lives.

And then when Thanos actually achieved his goal with the snap of a finger, many more fan-favorite superheroes turned to dust, leaving few to actually avenge those who were lost. But among those numbers include Black Panther, Spider-Man, and a majority of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

So while those scenes were heartbreaking in their own right, as Okoye watched her king crumble and Tony Stark held his protégé as he faded from existence, they’re likely not permanent. We know that there are sequels to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy in the works, and after the success of Black Panther and Doctor Strange we’re likely to see new installments in those fledgling franchises.

Given the power of the Soul Stone, it’s very likely that those characters will be back in play by the time we see the post-credits scene of Avengers 4.

But there are other characters who have more than likely departed this mortal coil, specifically those who perished at the hands of Thanos himself. Heimdalland Loki were killed in the film’s opening scene, and after the events of Thor: Ragnarok this is a great thematic end of their arcs. So don’t expect to see them again.

Benecio del Toro reprised his role as the Collector, though he was revealed to be a construct via Thanos’ use of the Reality Stone, with Knowhere completely destroyed, it seems likely that he’s gone for good.

And even though Thanos likely has the ability to resurrect his fallen allies of the Black Order, he seems to be committed enough to his cause to let them remain in the afterlife for the time being.

In fact, the only character who is likely to return from the dead, aside from those who were taken via the Gauntlet’s abilities, is Gamora. Zoe Saldana herself might have even spoiled that development while speaking about returning for Avengers 4.

We’ll find out next year when the untitled Avengers sequel premieres.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.

Do you think any other characters will be back from the dead? Give us your predictions in the comments!