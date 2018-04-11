‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Talks Upcoming Death Scenes

The latest film from Marvel Studios is set to hit theaters in two weeks, and it seems like Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be suffering a devastating blow.

At a premiere event for the new movie, the stars of Avengers: Infinity War addressed a possible death when MTV News asked how they would like to see their characters get killed.

“This is a very morbid question,” said Paul Bettany, who plays the Vision. “How would I like to die? A long time from now. Very far into the future.”

Fans have been fretting over the Avenging Android’s fate ever since trailers depicted him writing in agony as Corvus Glaive’s staff attempts to pry out the Mind Stone from his head. While many are speculating that the Vision might meet his end in the upcoming film, Bettany seems much more hopeful.

Benedict Cumberbatch also revealed that his character might be in for a dire destiny, saying that we’re not sure what the future holds for Doctor Strange.

“It’ll be interesting. There’s lots of threats coming his way,” Cumberbatch said. “He holds the Time Stone around his neck for a part of this film, and we know someone’s coming to get them for a big glove.”

Addressing the promise in the credits of his first movie, “Doctor Strange Will Return,” the actor smiled.

“Well, you have. You’ve seen him in Thor: Ragnarok and you know he’s in this one. That doesn’t mean you’ll see any more of him, so you’ll have to wait and see.”

Strange is another one of the characters who is shown suffering at the hands of his enemy, with Ebony Maw creepily telling him to “shush” while translucent shards stab into his brain.

It appears that the Sorcerer Supreme manages to escape this brush with the Black Order, as he is present for the battle against Thanos alongside Iron Man, Iron Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have previously spoke about their time ending in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, heralding the possibilities of the deaths of mainstays Iron Man and Captain America.

“I could project all kinds of stuff. I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want,” Downey said to Empire, before teasing a continued tenure: “Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards.”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

