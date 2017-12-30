‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Explains Why It’s Important Heroes Feel Pain and Make Sacrifices

For the Russo Brothers, pain and sacrifice go beyond tools for good storytelling.

According to Joe Russo, they’re necessary to make a superhero story inspirational.

“I don’t know about the need to accept it, but I will say this: we love being told good stories, and we love telling good stories, and all of our energy, and our effort, and our thought, and our passion goes into telling the best story that we can,” Russo said while answering fan questions for Sina Weibo. “And for us, the best stories have stakes. Characters have to make sacrifices. To really, really feel the true emotion and the hero’s journey they have to go through trials and those trails could cost them something.

“So, for us, its very important that the heroes feel pain and that they make sacrifices because I think that, not only is a great storytelling, but it also is inspiring and I think we need a lot of inspiration in this world right now. So, for us, I don’t know if we can ever get you to accept it, but I promise you this: we’ll do our damnedest to tell you the best story possible, and what you do with it from there is up to you.”

Joe Russo’s brother and co-director Anthony Russo agreed with the sentiment.

This idea is at the heart of the Marvel superhero philosophy. Stan Lee and his collaborators set out to tell stories about the sacrifices of human heroes. It sounds like Avengers: Infinity War will continue in that tradition.

