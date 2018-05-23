How Can The MCU Bring Back Those ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deaths?

If you have been living under a rock, then you need to know the movie of the year is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War made good on a promise to overturn everything fans knew about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its climatic ending left more than a few characters with both feet in the grave. Still, comics have a knack for bringing back even the most dead heroes, and Avengers 4 has plenty of room to pull of that kind of resurrection.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, let’s face the fact the things. The latest Avengers film killed off a lot of fan-favorite heroes without a single apology. A slew of characters such as Loki died, but the brunt of its deaths came at the end thanks to the Infinity Gauntlet. After completing the relic, Thanos snapped his power into action and erased billions of lives on the spot.

Not only did half of humanity bite the dust, but heroes such as Bucky Barnes, Black Panther, and Groot were turned to ash along the way. Naturally, fans left theaters in shock over the casualty list, but that doesn’t mean those characters who were all snapped are gone for good. It is impossible to imagine newcomers like Spider-Man staying dead for long, so fans are left to question how the MCU can revive its recent casualties. Here at ComicBook, we are breaking down some of the most prevalent resurrection theories that could become a reality in Avengers 4, and you can read up on them below:

Time Stone:

The most obvious answer to reviving everyone who died in the MCU thanks to Thanos is to use the Time Stone. The lovely gem has complete control over time, and it is able to rewind timelines at will. Just like Thanos used the Time Stone to wind back time to take Vision’s Mind Stone before he died, it is possible that someone could use the gem to undo everything the Mad Titan did. All one would need is a functional gauntlet or a wayward Eye of Agamotto to harness the Time Stone’s power, and ta-da! Instant resurrections would be made available to everyone.

Still, using the Time Stone has its drawbacks. If the Avengers managed to defeat Thanos while his Infinity Gauntlet is broken, using the Time Stone to go back to when everyone was alive would give him that weapon back. If the team could not take him down then, they may not be able to do so period, and it would be counterproductive to use the Time Stone as such.

The Soulworld

If the Time Stone cannot be used, then there’s a way the MCU could use the Soul Stone to bring back all those who died. It would just take a little comic retconning and a lot of sacrifice to make it work.

Avengers: Infinity War hinted at the Soul Stone’s big secret when it saw Thanos snap and wake up in a desolate world where a young Gamora was. The two had a short conversation, but fans of the comics were interested in dissecting the setting. The mysterious place seems to be the Soulworld, a pocket dimension that exists within the Soul Stone. Back in the comics, the Soulworld houses all of the souls which the Soul Stones takes, so all of those killed by Thanos’ snap should have joined Gamora in this dimension.

Unfortunately, things get trick from there. As fate would have it, the comics did not give a great way to bring anyone out of the Soul Stone. Only a few select characters could enter and leave the world at will, so the MCU could invent an entrance to the Soulworld. However, fans can bet it will come at a cost, and the original Avengers would surely be ready to sacrifice as payment.

Pym Particles

Avengers: Infinity War held a lot of heroes, but there was one important one missing. As you likely noticed, Ant-Man was nowhere to be seen in the film, but he is about to step out in a solo movie this year that focuses on the Quantum Realm. And, strangely enough, it might be that microverse that saves those killed by the Soul Stone.

As fans learned back in Ant-Man, the Quantum Realm (or Microverse in the comics) is an alternate dimensions you can enter by magical means or through Pym Particles. If you shrink beyond a subatomic level using the particles, you can enter the realm much like Janet Van Dyne and Scott Lang have. The mysterious realm is said to be connected to an infinite number of parallel worlds and universes. So, one of those stops may lead to the Soulworld or a place housing the key to everyone’s revival.

Adam Warlock

It may be a stretch, but Adam Warlock could be the key to everyone’s revival. The fan-favorite character has not made a full-on appearance in the MCU, but his creation was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In the comics, the artificial human was able to wield the power of the Soul Stone and inherited the gem after Thanos lost possession of the Infinity Gauntlet. If the MCU plays its rules fast and loose, Adam Warlock might gain a way to revive souls from the Soul Stone instead of just sending them there. And, if that is the case, then Rocket or Captain Marvel may be able to get the Avengers in contact with the cosmic being.

Reality Stone

Last but not least, there is the Reality Stone to contend with. The gem is one of the most powerful ones Thanos has collected for the Infinity Gauntlet, and it has the power to alter reality and laws of logic. In the comics, the gem could be used to resurrect the dead, so there is nothing stopping the Avengers from using the Reality Stone to do so in the MCU. That is, if they can just find a way to wield its power.

How do you think these resurrections will happen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, whole Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters today. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.