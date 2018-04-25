Adam Warlock and a Giant Snake Almost Appeared in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel fans are trying to avoid Avengers: Infinity War spoilers like the plague right now, which is a smart move for anyone hoping to go into the culminating event of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, unspoiled. However, at this point it is safe to discuss another subject in the open: what might’ve been or almost was with Infinity War!

Today we have that very kind of anecdote to share and it’s one that will be pretty exciting for Marvel Cosmic fans, in particular: We almost got Adam Warlock’s MCU debut in Avengers: Infinity War!

ET is dropping the exclusive that Infinity War almost had not only Warlock in it – but a gigantic snake, as well! Screenwriter Christopher Markus revealed these juicy little anecdotes, as part of his breakdown of characters that were not included in the final draft of Infinity War‘s script. Regarding Adam Warlock, Markus revealed the following:

“…we didn’t introduce Adam Warlock, because it’s a massive backbend and you practically have to make an Adam Warlock movie to introduce him. He just can’t walk onscreen. So, there was a brief moment where we were like, Ehhh…, and then we were like– [He points to the movie’s poster.] We have that many characters already! And then there were others we couldn’t use. Like, Silver Surfer would have been useful, but we can’t touch him. Currently.”

That final state acknowledges that Marvel Studios’ stable of characters could soon be rapidly expanding, thanks to the Fox Disney deal, which would allow characters like Silver Surfer to join the MCU. As for Warlock? His origin is already in motion thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, and he’s already expected to be one of the major new MCU characters in Phase 4.

Now, getting back to that giant snake: Markus explained that one fortunate revision to Infinity War‘s script was taking that giant snake creature out of a particular sequence:

“We were sort of running on empty and we were like, “Snake? Big snake? Let’s try big snake.” And then everyone went insane… I can’t tell you the context! Epic snake!… We took a lot of swings at this movie and ended up with the right one. But it took a while.”

A giant snake would’ve been a bit of reshash; after all, we already got a giant flying Chitauri worm in the first Avengers – so a giant snake would’ve been a little bit too close to that first idea and imagery. Also, it just seems silly in a movie that has dire stakes as big as Infinity War‘s.

Of course, Marvel Comics does have its own lineup of giant serpents – starting with Jormundgand, aka

The Midgard Serpent.” The creature hails from Norse/Asgardian mythology, and has put Earth in peril before, so it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where Thanos unleashed it to attack the Earth in the MCU – perhaps during the climatic “Battle of Wakanda” sequence.

Would you have loved to see Adam Warlock or a giant snake in Avengers: Infinity War? Or are you glad they were cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

