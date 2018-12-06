‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal Cut Scene Involving Tony Stark and Steve Rogers’ Flip Phone

Avengers: Infinity War got a special fan screening event last night, and during the Q&A hosted by Collider, Infinity War directors The Russo Bros. shared some additional insights about the film, including some new reveals about deleted scenes.

One such deleted scene touched upon an important subplot: the estrange relationship between Tony Stark / Iron Man and Steve Rogers / Captain America:

They tried to plus the scene with Pepper and Tony, they shot a new scene in additional photography at the Starkhome with Tony sitting in a lawn chair fidgeting with Steve’s flip phone and Pepper comes home but it didn’t work out so they didn’t include it. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

It sounds like this scene would’ve been somewhat awkwardly placed, given how events play out in Avengers: Infinity War‘s theatrical cut. In the final cut of the film, Tony only has a brief moment to mull over using the flip phone that Steve left for him at the end of Captain America: Civil War. Tony is prompted to call Steve by Bruce Banner, who has crash landed in Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. Bruce has Strange locate Tony, who is walking in the park with Pepper, and as soon as Tony learns Bruce is back, and the threat of Thanos is approaching, Avengers: Infinity War kicks right into action. As soon as Tony learns of the threat of Thanos, that threat arrives right on his doorstep; the Black Order attacks, and Iron Man finds himself in the midst of a battle – then traveling into space – before he can ever flip that phone open and make the call. In the end, it’s Bruce who finds the discarded phone, and puts in the call to Cap.

Truth be told, it sounds like The Russo Brothers made the proper editing call. Any additional time invested in Tony’s flip-phone dilemma with Cap would’ve probably been wasted – especially if there was no scene of Tony actually making the call, instead of just mulling it over.

As it stands, Iron Man and Captain America still have some serious making up to do in Avengers 4.

