All the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Scenes That Were Deleted from Final Film

Whenever a major blockbuster film is making its way into theaters, there are always some scenes that appear in trailers and promotional materials that are either altered in the film’s final cut on don’t make into the movie at all.

Avengers: Infinity War is no exception on that front. YouTuber Mr. Sunday Movies has put together a video cataloging the various scenes from the Avengers: Infinity War trailers that were altered or cut from the film’s theatrical release.

The video categorizes the missing or altered footage in a few ways: trailer misdirects, unfinished effects, censored scenes, deleted scenes, and stuff from early concept art.

Some of these include the big group shot of the Avengers running towards the foreground. The scene doesn’t appear in Avengers: Infinity War at all, but it is especially misleading since it includes the Avengers’ green goliath, the Hulk, who only appears briefly and early on in the film.

The filmmakers have gone on record confirming that the scene was always designed ot be a misdirect for fans.

“We have to be careful with the character of Banner,” co-director Joe Russo said. “Because if every time he’s in trouble Hulk saves him, Hulk becomes the hero and he becomes whiny. We wanted to force Banner to be the hero.”

Some other big changes include Thor’s eye and his new weapon being removed from certain scenes, deleted scenes involving Black Widow and Bruce Banner, the Iron Spider’s legs being cut from trailer shots, and some of the abilities of Iron Man’s new armor not being used. You can see the full list in the video above.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time last week, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend, which is the second-highest second weekend of all time. The film is the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the box office globally. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

Avengers: Infinity War also placed well on ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of every Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.