Avengers: Infinity War Director Reveals If Thanos Is Stronger Than Hulk

There’s a reason that all of Marvel’s heroes have to come together in Infinity War, and his name is Thanos. Thing is, exactly how powerful is he?

The topic of Thano’s impressive power set came up during a chat with Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, where they revealed just how nearly indestructible Thanos happens to be. They also used quite the comparison for his strength, suggesting that he’s even stronger than the Avengers’ biggest hitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean it’s like death comes to call for the Avengers,” Joe Russo told HeyUGuys. “It’s a nearly unbeatable force who is determined to destroy half the life in the universe in order to bring it into balance. He sees it as an overgrown garden that he needs to prune. As you mentioned he is fairly invincible He’s a sort of genetic mutation who’s the Genghis Khan of the universe. Unbeatable on the battlefield and stronger than the Hulk. Skin in invincible, so it really is a, it’s going to cost the Avengers something to defeat him.”

So, pretty much invincible and stronger than the Hulk…yeah, things aren’t looking so great for the rest of the Avengers. Hopefully, someone finds Captain Marvel’s number before this is all over.

Oh, and that’s before he gets his hands on the Infinity Stones mind you. Not only is Thanos able to go toe to toe with the Hulk, but he can also reshape existence if he gets some stones in that fancy glove of his.

As for the Hulk, this is the next step in his substantial arc that kicked off in Thor: Ragnarok according to Marvel Cheif Kevin Feige.

“I wouldn’t call Ragnarok and the next Avengers movies an unofficial Hulk trilogy, but I would say that there is a character arc for Hulk within those three movies that, yes, track together by design. And I think it’s a testament to what Ruffalo has done to Bruce Banner and brought to this character,” Feige explained.

We can’t wait to see these two go toe to toe on the big screen, and the good news is we don’t have to wait too much longer.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.