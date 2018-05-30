‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Wipe Social Media Presence Clean Except for One Post Flipping off Ryan Reynolds

The summer box office season is in full swing, and it looks like the directors of Avengers: Infinity War are responding in a pretty unique way.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who co-directed the Marvel Studios epic, recently made a major change to their joint social media accounts. The official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages for “The Russo Brothers” are completely wiped clean — except for one tweet, which shows the Infinity Gauntlet flipping off Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. You can check out screenshots of the accounts – including the reply to Reynolds – below.

At the moment, there’s really no telling why the Russo Brothers made this choice, especially as Infinity War is still in the middle of its theatrical run. Granted, the pair did the same days before the film was first released, so there’s (somewhat) of a chance that this social media cleanse could end up having some significance.

Or, the Russo brothers are just having some fun messing with fans, which feels even more likely.

When it comes to the Russo Brothers, there are a couple of updates that fans are anticipating — namely, the announcement of the title for the upcoming Avengers 4. While the title has been a source of speculation for fans for quite some time, the Russos hinted that the film as a whole might not be as easy to predict.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

So with Avengers 4 essentially having more mystery around it than ever, when could we see a first look at footage? According to Joe Russo, it could still be quite a ways away.

“No idea,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this month. “We haven’t cut any of the film together yet. We’ll have to see. We’ll get it set for the next two or three months.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.