Disney Only Campaigning for One Oscar for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

While Avengers: Infinity War spent the summer dominating box office records around the globe, it doesn’t seem as though Disney is campaigning to get the film very much award consideration. In fact, as of right now, the company is only asking voters to consider the Marvel blockbuster for a single award.

As DisneyStudiosAwards.com, Disney lists the films that it will be campaigning for heading into awards season, along with the specific awards each movie should be considered for. Only three movies are listed on the site this year: Black Panther, Incredibles 2, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Both Black Panther and Incredibles 2 have a slew of awards categories listed in the “For Your Consideration” section, but Avengers: Infinity War only has one. As you can imagine, the award is Best Visual Effects, and the recipients would be Dan Deleeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl, and Dan Sudick.

Realistically speaking, Infinity War would likely only receive nominations for technical awards at the Oscars, so this campaign shouldn’t be that surprising. What is baffling though, is the lack of categories listed for consideration when it comes to Infinity War, compared the vast amount of potential awards under Black Panther‘s name.

According to the site, Disney is asking voters to consider Black Panther for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor (7), Best Supporting Actress (4), Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song.

It’s not that Black Panther doesn’t deserve awards recognition, because it absolutely does, but it’s surprising to see so many of those categories missing from Infinity War. Maybe there’s strategy involved on the part of Disney, not wanting to actively campaign for two superhero movies at the same time. If that’s the case, Black Panther definitely seems like the film that voters are more likely to recognize.

Then again, Avengers: Infinty War is an absolute spectacle, and the technical teams behind it certainly deserve to be noticed.

Do you think either of this year’s Marvel blockbusters could win an Academy Award? Let us know in the comments.