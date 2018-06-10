‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Benedict Cumberbatch on If He Will Return as Doctor Strange

It sounds like Benedict Cumberbatch is planning a comeback as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sorcerer Supreme even after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Cumberbatch recently spoke to Deadline, who asked about the actor’s future as Doctor Strange. Cumberbatch seemed determined to return to the role, even perhaps hinting that the long-expected but still unannounced sequel to the Doctor Strange movie could be in the planning stages.

“Oh, Strange? Just try to stop me,” Cumberbatch said. “That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at. But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role.”

Cumberbatch seems significantly more confident about Strange’s future than he did in March when he said, “The masterplan is continually in flux, so it would be out of order for me to speculate.”

Doctor Strange, like many Marvel heroes and half of the population of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, were eliminated with a snap of Thanos’ finger using the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War. Strange held one of the powerful Infinity Stones that adorned the Gauntlet, the Time Stone, also known as the Eye of Agamotto, but ultimately turned it over to Thanos. Before disappearing, Strange indicated that there was a reason for submitting that Stone to Thanos, telling Iron Man that handing it over was the “only way,” leading to a number of interesting fan theories.

Cumberbatch debuted as Doctor Strange in 2016 and reprised the role for a part in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 before joining the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, which is playing in theaters.

