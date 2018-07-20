‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Don Cheadle Voices Donald Duck in ‘DuckTales’ Season Finale

Avengers: Infinity War and House of Lies star Don Cheadle will lend his voice to Donald Duck in the season finale of Disney’s rebooted DuckTales, Disney announced Friday at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Oscar-nominated actor will guest star in the season finale as the intelligible voice of the usually hard-to-understand Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo), by way of an ingenious voice box invented by Gyro Gearloose (Jim Rash). You can see Cheadle’s voice coming out of the beloved animated fowl in a just-released clip, above.

“It’s an awesome opportunity because there are only so many roles that you look forward to playing as an actor. You’ve got to do your homework and bring your A-game when you’re trying to voice Donald Duck,” Cheadle said.

The one-hour episode, ‘The Shadow War,’ sees Donald and his trio of nephews team to rescue Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant) from Magic De Spell (Catherine Tate). Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Broadway’s Hamilton) and Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black) return as Gizmoduck and Lena, respectively.

Other episodes still to come this season see the arrival of famed TaleSpin character Don Karnage in an episode airing Saturday, July 28, where the villainous Air Pirates leader will be voiced by actor Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin).

Cheadle most recently returned as Colonel James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine, one of the few Avengers who survived Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) disastrous snap that obliterated half of all life in the universe. He was last seen in Wakanda calling out for the just-dusted Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

Cheadle will reprise the role again in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019, wielding a beefy and upgraded suit of War Machine armor.

The revived DuckTales debuts a second season later this year. Its first season finale featuring Cheadle airs on the Disney Channel Saturday, August 18 at 9:30-10:30 am EDT.