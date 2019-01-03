Dave Bautista Comments on Drax’s Invisible Scene in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War has been picked over by fans hundreds of times by now, but there are some scenes audiences cannot help but chuckle over. For plenty of people, such a moment lies with Drax when the alien educates his friends about his so-called invisibility, and Dave Bautista has just commented on the skill.

Taking to Twitter, the actor opened up a bit about how Drax’s invisibility came to be. Bautista took a moment to respond to a tweet celebrating Drax’s comedic timing, and it was there he admitted Vin Diesel helped shaped the scene.

“In an [sic] celebratory way brought to my attention for the first time by my homie Vin Diesel who has supported me since very early in my acting career,” Bautista wrote, honoring Diesel whilst thanking the action star for helping craft the moment.

Of course, this is not the first time Bautista has broken down the practical nature of Drax‘s gift. In the past, the actor has said the character could be invisible for as long as director James Gunn “wanted him to be invisible”.

“There’s no telling how long Drax can stay invisible.” Bautista said. “But I have to say, James Gunn wrote that whole bit. It came from his twisted, sick imagination. So I have to say Drax could stay invisible as long as James Gunn wanted him to stay invisible.”

Of course, fans will know there are some issues with that explanation now. After all, Bautista shared this answer shortly before news broke that Gunn had been removed from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The director was axed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after a series of controversial tweets from his past surfaced, leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe scrambling. Ever since, Bautista has been one of Gunn’s most staunch supporters in the wake of his firing, so there is no telling whether the actor feels keen on flexing Drax’s invisibility since its creator has been fired.

