Drax’s Best Scene in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Was Improvised

If there is one thing the MCU does well, it would be casting. Over the years, the company has gotten real good at finding stars who match its heroes in every way. So, it isn’t surprising to hear a slew of those actors improvise their own dialogue when possible, and it seems like Dave Bautista did that exact thing while filming Avengers: Infinity War — and it gave him his best scene.

Recently, the screenwriters of the third Avengers film sat down with Yahoo to talk about their work, and it was there the duo opened up about Bautista’s perfectly timed quip.

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, you will know Drax had a solid few scenes, but his best came upon the planet Titan. The character appeared before Iron Man and Star-Lord as the pair had a tense showdown. The heroes were trying to assess whose side they were on, and the mention of Gamora got them off track. And, well — the hilarious line Drax gives at that moment was thought up on the fly by Bautista.

“The script only said, ‘Where is Gamora?’ ‘I’ll do you even better: Who is Gamora?’ And then one day Bautista just goes, ‘I’ll do you one better: Why is Gamora?’” Christopher Markus explained. “It’s like, ‘OK, you’re very good at your job.’”

When it comes to Drax, few people can get his humor quite like Bautista. The actor has become a veritable expert on the hero since being cast as Drax for the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. His unexpected one-liner about Gamora got everyone laughing during an otherwise uncomfortable sequence, and it was so Drax that it hurt.

Of course, Bautista is not the only one who did a bit of improv during the movie. In fact, Tom Holland ruined lives when news broke he ad-libbed his entire death scene with Tony Stark. The British actor found out he would be filming that scene the day of, and Holland gave it a on-the-go take which has since brought millions of fans to tears.

