‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ending Has a Depressing Throwback to ‘The Avengers’

The new Avengers movie was one of the most tragic entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, featuring the deaths of many fan-favorite characters.

Now, one month after the film first debuted in theaters, a fan noticed a disturbing callback to one of the most triumphant moments from the first Avengers movie, putting the journey of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in depressing perspective. Check it out below.

Redditor mukhtaar118 noticed the eery similarities between these final moments from the two films.

In Marvel’s The Avengers, the original team looms triumphantly in the aftermath of the Chitauri invasion, right after Iron Man made a bold action to toss a nuke through the portal opening and nearly dying in the process. In that scene, the heroes are in disbelief that they managed a victory in such overwhelming odds.

In Avengers: Infinity War, the tone is almost diametrically opposite to that scene, as the team stands in confusion over the state of their defeat.

Vision’s lifeless, colorless body sits on the ground, the Mind Stone freshly ripped from his forehead, after many of their allies have been erased from existence. Those who remain of the original Avengers — including Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor — look on in disbelief.

Those final moments and the subsequent future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the subject of intense discourse among fans.

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War is likely to be the most important moment in the entire MCU thus far, and it almost didn’t even happen in the movie. In a recent interview with the New York Times, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spoke about a different version of the script that saved Thanos’ epic finger snap until next year’s untitled Avengers sequel.

“It wasn’t just, well, we’ve got too much story, we’d better chop it in half,” said Markus. “But what we realized is, it would feel more like a cliffhanger than we intended… It would be a continuation of exactly what you were watching before. [But it needed to] be as big as it wants to be, and as sprawling… [So we went with a script] that went all the way to a tragic ending. And then one where mysterious things happen that I can’t tell you about.”

That sounds like Avengers 4 could be just as tragic as the last film. We won’t find out until next year.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

