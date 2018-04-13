‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Russo Brothers Confirm ‘Arrested Development’ Easter Eggs

Marvel fans are so focused on the big plot twists and game-changing developments of Avengers: Infinity War that the subject of the film’s Easter eggs and references has largely been overlooked. However, directors the Russo Bros. come with a long and wide-ranging resume, having worked on some of the most influential TV comedies of the 21st century – including Arrested Development. It’s only natural that the duo would sneak a few references to their past work into Infinity War – and now we can confirm that’s the case!

During and Interview with Ireland’s Andy McCarroll Movies, the Russos revealed that they have indeed snuck a few Easter egg references to Arrested Development into Avengers: Infinity War. As Joe Russo put it: “There are few surprises coming, I would say that ‘Arrested Development’ fans should keep their eyes open with this one… Keep your eyes open; you gotta look.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The directors wouldn’t reveal any more when pressed about whether we’d see something like Will Arnett’s Gob teaming up with Doctor Strange, but rest assured, it will be something that Eagle-eyed fans of Arrested Development will probably get a kick out of.

In the past, the Russo’s have snuck in references like including the iconic Arrested Development stair car in Captain America: Civil War, or giving Community star Danny Pudi to a special standout moment in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The door is wide open for any person, place, thing, or line of dialogue that is endemic to the Arrested Development franchise to be included in Infinity War – alongside the dozens of other references we’ll assuredly get, as well.

Easter egg hunts have become such an integral part of the MCU movie experience that fans have still been out hunting for one buried somewhere in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy – four years after its release! The news that someone may have finally found that Easter egg is promising – that is, until Infinity War dumps a whole new load of them on the pile.

If you had to guess, what Arrested Development Easter egg(s) have the Russos buried in Infinity War? Will it be a surprise cameo? An iconic object? Or some kind of verbal reference? Let us know your best theories and/or wishes, in the comments! And be sure to enjoy these Arrested Development-themed Infinity War memes!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.