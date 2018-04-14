‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Russo Brothers Say Ebony Maw Is Early Fan-Favorite Character

With Avengers: Infinity War being called a Thanos-centric film, it makes sense that the movie would shine a spotlight on the Mad Titan’s Black Order, or as Marvel Studios is calling the group: the Children of Thanos.

In the movie’s international press tour leading up to Infinity War’s premiere in just two weeks, directors Joe and Anthony Russo took a second to hype up one of Thanos’ children in particular: Ebony Maw.

Speaking with Andy McCarroll, the Russo Brothers praised Tom Vaughan-Lawlor — the actor behind Ebony Maw — and even went the length to say the character has been standing out to those who’ve seen clips of the movie.

“We’re trying to find the personality of those characters, the Black Order,” Joe Russo said. “We were looking for people to bring personality to these characters and he [Vaughan-Lawlor] just brought this interesting, complex character that’s really popping with people that have seen the movie so far.”

What we’ve seen of the character so far is rather chilling. In the most recent trailer, he’s seen with his adoptive brothers and sister as they surround Loki. Later in the trailer, Ebony Maw can be seen torturing Doctor Strange, a scene that’s taken straight from the Infinity comic run.

Vaughan-Lawlor himself had previously talked with Inverse about his Infinity War role.

“I’ll have to sidestep the question unfortunately, and say he is an extremely exciting character to play, and he is a very special character,” the actor confirmed. “I’m really excited to see how people find him. All I can say really is that the experience was really incredible. It was an amazing thing to work with those guys. It was really special.”

While the cast and crew is traveling across the globe promoting the sure-to-be-blockbuster, various bits and pieces of Infinity War have been shown with some audiences seeing upwards of thirty minutes worth of footage.

Early reactions from those lucky enough to see that footage praises the villains in particular.

“It’s funny, the action is epic & the villains look spectacular,” the Irish news outlet JOE.ie previously tweeted.

After Black Panther‘s monstrous run at the box office, this year is looking like Marvel Studios’ best year at the box office yet. Early reports have indicated that Infinity War has already sold more pre-sale tickets than the last seven MCU movies combined.

Avengers: Infinity War hits the silver screen on April 27.

Are you excited to see Ebony Maw and the rest of the Black Order in Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!