Avengers: Infinity War Cut Epic Hulk Fight Scene Against Thanos’ Black Order

Fans of the Incredible Hulk ended up a bit disappointed after watching Avengers: Infinity War and finding out the massive green monster only popped up twice in incredibly brief cameos; for the duration of the movie, Bruce Banner remained as his normal, Mark Ruffalo-like self. At one point, however, the gamma-infused Avenger was set to burst out of Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armor and take on Thanos and his minions in the Black Order. The scene in question took center stage in Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie, thanks in part to some epic pieces of concept art.

The incredible piece of work shows Hulk going up against Cull Obsidian, in particular, presumably at some point during the Battle of Wakanda. “That was actually going to be smart Hulk’s reveal in Infinity War,” Marvel head of visual development Ryan Meinerding says in the artbook. “He was going to be arguing with the Hulk as he was Banner inside of the Hulbuster, and just as Cull Obsidian is about to murder him, smart Hulk bursts out and that’s where he comes to some resolve. I think they just decided to save it for Endgame and not do it in Infinity War.”

As you know by now, fans never got the moment in Infinity War and come Endgame, Banner transformed into smart Hulk off-screen. It’s unclear if Ruffalo will return as the character again, but that’s not stopping him from lobbying Marvel boss Kevin Feige for more roles. “I do know that I did give Kevin Feige the Blockbuster Award at the Hollywood Film Awards the other day to a smattering of applause,” the Avengers star said earlier this month. “And he did say, ‘Hey, do you think there’s any more story left here?’ and I said ‘I could probably come up with a few storylines,’ and he said ‘Maybe you should come in and we’ll have a talk.’”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios has yet to set release dates for its theatrical releases in Ant-Man 3 and Blade or the Disney+ shows consisting of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.