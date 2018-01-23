‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors On If They Are Shooting Fake Scenes To Confuse People

With spoiler hunters on the prowl for the upcoming Avengers film, one might suspect the Russo Brothers of directing fake scenes to throw prowlers off the true narrative’s scent. The directors, however, say this is not the case.

“We’re too tired to shoot anything that’s not going in the movie,” Anthony Russo said on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. Aside from a few scenes which might be eliminated during editing, the crew working on Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel expect to see all of their work in the final product.

In fact, the directors are being so careful in guarding spoilers, they and the rest of Marvel Studios are holding the title of Avengers 4 until fans have “absorbed” Avengers: Infinity War. Still, the directors might just stick around beyond their efforts on the pair of movies despite not looking so far into the future. “Our relationship with Marvel has been one of the strongest creative relationships we’ve had in our careers,” Anthony Russo said. “We’re really proud of the movies we’ve been able to make with them and we’ve had an amazing time doing it. We haven’t talked about doing anything beyond these two movies simply because we still have a mountain to climb with these two films.”

“Even though they’re building an interconnected narrative through many, many films over many years, they have a very disciplined one movie at a time attitude, as well,” Anthony Russo added. “We would certainly be open to working with them.”

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the upcoming film’s synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.