Almost Every Member of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Got Fake Scripts

There has been a lot of secrecy around Avengers: Infinity War. The film’s directors, The Russo Brothers, took to social media asking people not to spoil the movie last week and Marvel Studios isn’t even screening the full film ahead of the worldwide premiere to keep things tightly under wraps. Now, actor Paul Bettany who plays Vision in the film says almost everyone got fake scripts.

In an interview with Hey U Guys at the UK screening of Infinity War footage, Bettany couldn’t really answer many of the questions directly and explained that part of that is because he’s honestly has no idea what to expect thanks, in part, to fake scripts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The secrecy around this film extended, this time, to the cast,” Bettany explained. “I mean, really, it was crazy. We read scripts that were fake scripts and then they had fake twists and scenes that never were shot and you’d talk to the director and they’d say ‘all of that stuff at the end? Not happening.’”

This is not the first time we’ve heard of fake elements of the film or even incomplete scripts being used with the cast in order to protect the secrecy of the film. Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the film, told fans at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix back in January that he didn’t even know who he was fighting while he was filming some of his scenes for the film in addition to not having access to the complete script. Bettany himself previously told Total Film that there were fake scenes in the script that he had read and that only a few real scripts existed.

“When I read the script, there were fake scenes in it,” he said. “I got the directors on the phone and they walked me through what were the fake scenes. They’d had three leaks already, so they’d written a script with lots of fake scenes. There were three Hero iPads that had the only real scripts on them.”

However, Bettany talking about some of those fake scenes being at the end of the movie supports what Hiddleston told Good Morning America this morning about having not even seen the finished film yet.

“None of us have seen the film and we’ll be seeing at the same time as you guys see it on April the 27th because there’s so much about the film that’s being kept under wraps, being kept secret,” Hiddleston said. “Last night was about 20 minutes and the first time I’ve seen it.”

As for the real scenes in the movie, from what we’ve seen in the trailers and other teasers ahead of Infinity War, Bettany’s Vision is in real danger. The Mind Stone is embedded in his forehead and, as one of the Infinity Stones, Thanos is definitely looking for it. Moments in the trailer have shown members of his Black Order trying to pry the stone from him only to be stopped — for now — by a few of the Avengers.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

What do you think of all the secrecy surrounding Avengers: Infinity War? Sound off in the comments!