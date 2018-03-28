‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Falcon And Bucky’s Starting Points Revealed

On the heels of Civil War, the Avengers heroes are scattered heading into Avengers: Infinity War. It should come as no surprise Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson will have drastically different starting points in the movie.

Sebastian Stan and Sam Wilson sat down with members of the press on the set of Avengers: Infinity War in June on 2017, discussing not only where we find their characters to start the film, but what they have been up to since their last appearance.

For Bucky, he is doing “the Same thing he was doing in Wakanda the last time you saw him in Wakanda,” says Sebastian Stan. “Dreaming in his little space craft. Well, that’s the last time you saw him, right? So, he’s here taking in the scenery, I guess. And the scenery ain’t great?” At the time, the last fans had seen Bucky, Captain America’s best friend was placed into a cryostasis in Wakanda until he was healed of the Hydra brainwashing. By now, though, fans know he has been awoken by Shuri and adopted the name of White Wolf.

“We all kind of went on our separate ways after Civil War,” Mackie said. “We all kind of went on our separate ways and we were in hiding because of everything that happened in Civil War. So now, we get the call to rally, and here we are: Avengers 3.”

Still, the characters coming together in Wakanda will be a bitter sweet reunion.

“One thing about Falcon I’ve always loved since the beginning of discovering this character is his military background, his belief that his job in life to fight for his fellow man,” Mackie said. “So when he hears about those in his overall idea of world destruction, he’s very disheartened and shaken by it. He’s eager to get into the fight against this super evil, this diabolical demon known as Thanos.”

The threat presented by the Mad Titan has brought Sam Wilson to Wakanda, where he, Captain America, and others see Bucky for the first time since leaving him there. “A warm greeting,” Mackie calls it. “I realized he’s had a rough few years. He’s been frozen. I’m black so I haven’t aged. We’re just surprised to see each other again. On a new mission.”

However, Sam Wilson might have a different perspective, as his character greets Bucky by questioning his sanity and whether or not the words “bologna sandwich” will turn him into a Hydra killing machine.

Despite Avengers: Infinity War being a massive ensemble flick, the Russo Brothers make it a point for each character to have their own individual arcs in the film. Bucky and the Falcon will be no exceptions.

“It’s certainly been a lot more of a stable situation for my guy, from what we’ve been used to and stuff,” Stan said. “It’s interesting, I’m really still discovering him. You can’t just turn a hard right and everything’s great. I’m still finding it to be honest.”

“The thing for me is that continuous line, being a supporter of Cap and where he is in his journey,” Mackie said. “I kind of enjoy being along for the ride, step-by-step. You know when I first met the Avengers I was like, ‘Holy s—. If the Avengers need me, I’m there!’ You know it’s just been ridiculous moment after ridiculous moment for me. So you know when I walk up and see a talking raccoon, it’s just a ridiculous moment leading to the next ridiculous thing. You know, so it’s always just a fun journey.”

