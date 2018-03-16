‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Fandango Exclusive Posters Released

If you’re a Marvel fan that has been waiting for all things Avengers: Infinity War, today is definitely you’re lucky day.

Marvel kicked the advertising into high gear this morning by releasing the first, full-length Infinity War trailer, along with the official poster for the film. As if that wasn’t enough, tickets also went on sale for opening weekend, and they’re selling fast. You can buy them from Fandango by clicking here.

However, if you are able to get on Fandango and purchase some tickets, you may get a special treat as long as you’re willing to pay for shipping. For a limited number of VIP customers, Fandango is including one of five exclusive Infinity War posters with the purchase of tickets.

The five different posters, designed by popular artist Kaz Oomori, feature many of the beloved characters in Avengers: Infinity War. Each poster sees characters grouped together based on their relationships in the movie. The posters feature the New York team (Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Bruce Banner), Vision and Scarlet Witch, Steve Rogers’ Secret Avengers (Captain America, Black Widow, War Machine, Bucky), the team in Wakanda (Black Panther, Hulk, Falcon, Okoye), and the Guardians of the Galaxy (plus Thor).

You can check out all five of the posters in the gallery below!

“Avengers: Infinity War represents the culmination of a story that first began with 2008’s Iron Man,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Moviegoers have been waiting ten years to see all of their favorite Marvel Studios characters together in one movie, and the promise of epic battles, dazzling effects and revealing moments makes it the most anticipated movie of the year.”

Black Panther is currently in theaters around the world, and Avengers: Infinity War is set to be released on April 27. You can watch the trailer in the video above.

