All ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Footage Released so Far in Chronological Order

With Avengers: Infinity War just a few weeks from opening in theaters, Marvel Studios has released quite a few trailers and clips for the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Now, one fan has taken all of that footage and put it in chronological order, creating what may be the best look at the film yet.

In a video on the YouTube channel Movie Rampage, the various footage has been broken apart and put back together to tell as much as the Infinity War story as we’ve been given thus far from Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in space all the way through to the dramatic standoff between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Wakanda. You can check out the video — which runs just under six minutes — above.

This compilation doesn’t appear to reveal any new footage, but the order does give a more focused and clear sense of the enormity of threat Thanos presents to not just the heroes of Earth but the universe itself. From the Guardians discovering Thor in space to Gamora (Zoe Saldana) telling Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) about the coming threat, even though Thanos’ arrival on Earth this fan made video puts in perspective just how epic Avengers: Infinity War is going to be and not just in terms of number of heroes involved, but in the number of fronts the battle against the Mad Titan will be waged on.

The scale of the movie — especially as highlighted by this master trailer compilation — makes sense considering that Avengers: Infinity War is said to be both the finale to the ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far as well as an origin story for Thanos himself.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” writer Stephen McFeely said during a press visit to the Avengers: Infinity War set. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling. That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.”

Does this chronological trailer compilation get you even more hyped for Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.