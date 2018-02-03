‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Full Thanos Figure Revealed

Marvel fans will soon be able to put together a Marvel Legends Thanos for themselves, and now you can see what the completed villain will look like.

The Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends figures will each include a piece of the powerful villain, and Articulated Legends gave us a look at what he’ll look like once assembled. It’s a pretty spot-on interpretation of the film’s version, though as noted, it does sport an actual purple color as opposed to the lighter tone in the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Infinity War BAF Thanos! (AKA Josh Brolinos)

Assist by @westcoastfuntoys

As with all ML MCU figures, the sculpting is legit. As with all larger ML figures, the articulation is limited. I wish we would’ve received a second non-smirky head but the likeness is fine. And he IS purple and not pink as the trailer would lead us to believe! What a relief. I’ll have to compare this to my other Thanos figures when I pull them out one of these days.

@marvel @hasbro @hasbropulse #marvel #hasbro #actionfigures #toycollector #avengers #mcu #infinitywar #thanos #joshbrolin.”

The figure will, of course, come with his Infinity Gauntlet, which is sporting all of the stones. The full line includes Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Proxima Midnight, King Cobra, Taskmaster, and Songbird.

Here’s what each figure gets you.

Spider-Man – Leg

Captain America – Head

Proxima Midnight – Torso

King Cobra – Arm (with Gauntlet)

Taskmaster – Leg

Songbird – Arm

While many will grab each one to assemble Thanos, the individual figures are pretty fantastic on their own. The Iron Spider suit Spider-Man will be a hot commodity, as will the Captain America and Proxima Mightnight. This actually gives fans one of the best looks at Midnight, a valuable and deadly member of Thanos’ Black Order. It also gives us our first look at Captain America’s new shield, which you can see here.

As for Avengers: Infinity War, the film currently holds a 4.41 out of 5 on ComicBok.com’s anticipation rankings, placing it in the #1 spot.

First up though is Black Panther, which lands in theaters on February 16. After that, it is time for Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, which is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6.