‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gag Reel #2 Released

Avengers: Infinity War is pretty heavy throughout, but as this gag reel reveals, behind the scenes was a different story.

The second gag reel for Avengers: Infinity War has been released, and it opens with Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Danai Gurira (Okoye) attempting to deliver their lines against a village backdrop. Unfortunately, a few goats will not let them get their lines out before making noises, and Gurira can’t help but break because of their untimely interruptions.

While it wasn’t goats that did it, Paul Bettany (Vision) also had a difficult time not laughing in his scenes with Chris Evans (Captain America). Actually, he also broke in a scene by himself, though as he points out in the video that had something to do with Mark Ruffalo.

When the cast wasn’t laughing they were dancing, a sequence that opens up on the New York set with Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), who mixed in some Mary Poppins for good measure. They weren’t the only ones to catch dancing fever, as Letitia Wright (Shuri), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Benedict Wong (Wong) all did their own dance numbers throughout filming.

You can check out the full video in the reel above, and you can find all of the special features included on the set below.

Blu-ray & Digital:

Strange Alchemy (5:08)– Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time—and discover why some were teamed up together.

The Mad Titan (6:34) – Explore the MCU’s biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents.

Beyond the Battle: Titan (9:36) – Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos’ ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power.

Beyond the Battle: Wakanda (10:58) – Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted.

Deleted and Extended Scenes (10:07)

Happy Knows Best (1:23) – Tony and Pepper spar over the details of their upcoming wedding—until a hassled Happy Hogan pulls up with an urgent request.

Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:24) – On a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos’ brutal allies.

The Guardians Get Their Groove Back (3:20) – As Peter Quill and Drax quarrel over their failed mission to Knowhere, Mantis interrupts with news.

A Father’s Choice (4:00) – Thanos confronts Gamora with a vision from her past—and with lying to him about the Soul Stone.

Gag Reel (2:05)– Watch your favorite Super Heroes make super gaffes in this lighthearted collection of on-set antics.

Audio Commentary (approx. 149 min.) by Anthony and Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

Digital Exclusive:

A Directors’ Roundtable (approx. 32 min.) – Eight amazing directors reflect on how their movies contribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s larger storytelling adventure.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.