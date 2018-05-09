‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal Fate of Beloved, Minor Supporting Character

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War stunned audiences and left fans with countless questions about the movie’s plot, the future, and even the fate of various characters. While many of those answers are still elusive, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed the fate of at least one of the MCU’s beloved minor characters.

That’s right. We know what happens to Galaga Guy. And, yes, there will be spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below.

In an interview with Uproxx, the Infinity War directors were asked specifically about Galaga Guy’s fate when Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped out half of the life in the universe and, well, it wasn’t good.

“He got snapped in the middle of a Galaga game,” Joe Russo said. “He was seconds away from his all-time high score. He’s gone.”

If you are newer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or just need a general refresher, Galaga Guy was a S.H.I.E.L.D. operative who worked on the bridge of the Helicarrier in Marvel’s The Avengers. While there were a lot of operatives and technicians who worked on the Helicarrier, Galaga Guy — we don’t know his real name — was busted by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)

“That man is playing Galaga! He thought we wouldn’t notice, but we did,” Stark declared in one of the more humorous lines of the 2012 film. What made it even more memorable, though, was the circumstances. The heroes would, ultimately, be dealing with an invasion by the Chitauri — hive-minded cybernetically enhanced beings that kind of looked a little like insects. The bad guys in Galaga? Insect-like.

While Marvel’s The Avengers was the only time fans saw Galaga Guy on screen, he had remained a memorable character. After all, a guy playing video games when he’s supposed to be working? A lot of people can identify with that. Galaga Guy was a little bit of the everyman in the MCU and seeing as the only two S.H.I.E.L.D. agents we saw in Infinity War — Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) — both died when Thanos snapped his fingers, we kind of hoped at least Galaga Guy would make it.

Alas, not so, his death even more tragic considering he was so close from that elusive all-time high score.

Here’s to hoping he will be avenged in Avengers 4.

