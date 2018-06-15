Chris Pratt Speaks Out On Weird ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Coincidences

Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt‘s life has been one big Avengers: Infinity War and Guardians of the Galaxy destiny.

Pratt, who is currently promoting his upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom film, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed that his entire life might have been leading to his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. A strange series of events have secretly been leading him to a connection to the Infinity Gauntlet all along.

“‘This is me just recently, around Christmas time, and I have here the comic book, The Infinity Gauntlet,” Pratt said, sitting beside a photo of himself holding the first issue of the Infinity Gauntlet comic serie. “Okay, when I was a kid, I was collecting comic books. I was about 13 years old. I actually loved comic books but I didn’t have any because they were expensive. It was like $5 a piece of something. My friends Travis and Forest, they collected Wolverine and Punisher. They each had a number one. I was like, ‘You gotta get a number one.’ And I thought ‘A number one comic book, that’s gonna put you through college one day. If you have a number one, you’re gonna sell it for $10,000 one day and you’ll be set for life.’”

From there, Pratt was set on getting some first print, first issue comics, and luck was on his side.

“I went to Bingo with my mom,” Pratt said. “Accompanied mom to the gambling hall and she let me play. I picked my own numbers for one game, the pick eight, I could play. I won $300. I went and I spent it all on comic books, just blew the entire check. I got all these number one comics including this one right here, The Infinity Gauntlet, which is a really crucial story element in the Infinity War film. So, my brother dug that up, and he was like, ‘Dude, did you know we have… You bought that comic book when you were a kid!’”

This is just the beginning. Many people had the Infinity Gauntlet comic and do now, but they’re not punching Thanos in the face on the big screen. Pratt’s draw to the Gauntlet would still grow.

“This is where it starts to get weird,” Pratt said. “I was in London and I was at this Bellatore MMA fight, it’s like this MMA, kind of like the UFC, big fight. I love that stuff. These guys just beat the crap out of each other, I was having the time of my life, I was sitting next to 50 Cent. I was like, ‘My life is so awesome!’”

“And the guy who won, this champion named Michael Venom Page, comes out and they bring him an Infinity Gauntlet, and they slide it on his hand and he’s the victor. He looks and notices me and he points to me outside of the cage. Meanwhile, 50 Cent is playing and 50 Cent is right next to me and the guy’s got an Infinity Gauntlet and it was deja vu. It was one of those moments where your life and your destiny intersect.”

