‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets a ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Style Trailer

Avengers: Infinity War has been remixed into a trailer to reflect the recent Godzilla: King of the Monster trailer.

Whereas the new Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer uses an intimate piano score to emphasize the enormity of the coming conflict, the video above from YouTube user CarpenterSound takes clips from Avengers: Infinity War to put up against the same song. It all culminates into an epic action-packed finale after all of Thanos’ and others’ ominous teases of what’s coming.

Like the Logan-themed Thanos trailer, it seems the fans are proving themselves to be better and better at editing these mash-ups.

While Avengers: Infinity War might have the heroes’ ensemble name in its title, the film was always intended to be very much a Thanos movie, as this trailer credits it to be.

“We always knew that [the snap] would be the most profound or some of the most profound beats of the film,” Joe Russo said. “We wanted the story, Thanos, even though he’s the villain, to follow the traditional arc of hero beats. In that you have to follow through with what he did and carry him to the ending, self-satisfied, sitting on his porch, feeling the weight of what he’s done in order for him to have the completion. That’s how it wraps up for us and that’s why we say it’s a self-contained story and that there is an ending, it’s just not the ending that you’re used to. And Thanos, if you track all his major beats, they tell a complete story.”

Of course, the dark ending might not just affect moviegoer opinions of the film, but also the business side of the movie.

“There was a part of us that always wondered if it would dampen the movies’ sort of financial prospects, but we could never answer that question,” Anthony Russo admitted. “But so far it seems like it’s not.”

Avengers: Infinity War went on to break the box office record for the largest opening weekend in history.

“It’s an innovators market, I think,” Russo said. “And I think that theatrical filmmaking since the advent of social media is driven by social media and the most successful films are the ones that are driving conversations. I think that’s Marvel has succeeded and tied up with sort of global interconnectivity and people being able to express their feelings and their passion for these movies as each one unfurls. So, we ultimately were interested, not only as fans and as storytellers, in real emotional catharsis and taking the audience on a journey. We think we live in a really complicated world and we wanted to tell a really complicated story.”

Avengers: Infinity War is available now on digital downloads and arrives on blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 14th.