Here’s What the Cast of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Look Like Using Google’s Arts & Culture App

You’ve probably seen one of the latest viral sensations on your preferred social media platform, with people running photographs through Google’s Arts and Culture algorithm, matching their faces to portraits and paintings found in museums.

Have you found yourself wondering, “I wonder what paintings the Avengers get matched up with?” Well, we have, so we did all the hard work for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a lot of heroes set to appear in Avengers: Infinity War, so we plugged through most of the major players to see what exactly would pop up. And the results are… well, you can see for yourself.

Let’s start with the Original Six, then work our way down through the newcomers, the solo heroes, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Just a heads up: the app would not recognize Rocket. Sorry, Bradley Cooper, but your CG animal head is too much for Google’s fancy code.

Check out the results below…

Captain America

While this image earned an 82% match, there’s not much to go off of except for the beard. The etching, “Astruc, A Literary Man,” was created in 1859 by American artist James Abbott McNeill Whistler. It is currently a part of a collection of Whistler’s work at the Freer Gallery of Art of the Smithsonian Institute.

Iron Man & Black Widow

Well, it could have been worse. Despite the 74% match, Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t look much like this painting by Ildebrando Urbani.

The painting was created in 1940 and currently resides in the La Galleria Nazionale in Rome, Italy.

The American artist John Singer Sargent was considered one of the foremost portraitists when he created this piece in 1911, but unfortunately he could not accurately capture ScarJo’s likeness.

Thor & Hulk

Hey, Google, not all people with bears should be matched up with Whistler’s painting. It’s easy to confuse all of the hunky Chrises in Hollywood, but Evans and Hemsworth don’t deserve this disrespect!

Well, this one isn’t terrible but it has the lowest percentage match so far. It’s not perfect, but it passes.

Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres’ self-portrait was created when the artist was 24 in the year 1850. It’s currently housed in the Château de Chantilly in France.

Hawkeye & Falcon

This collaboration between R. Henkel and Berhard Plockhorst only manages to get Jeremy Renner’s nose right. Apparently the nose accounts for 3/4s of a match in Google’s algorithim. It is currently at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, though it’s not on display.

Well, whatever. At least they are both squinting, and Google isn’t trying to pass it off as anything more than 67%. Tay Kok Wee’s strange 1955 painting features Anthony Mackie playing with some fish in an alley, and is currently on display in the National Gallery Singapore.

War Machine & Scarlet Witch

Ok Google, you’re starting to phone it in. That doesn’t even look like Don Cheadle. This piece by John Faber and William Ansa Sasraku is actually referred to as “mezzotint after a painting by Gabriel Mathias,” and was created in 1749.

We’ll give Salakhov Tair a pass here; this painting was done in 2000 and there was no way of telling what exactly Elizabeth Olsen would look like in the future, considering she was only 11. So, kudos for this stab in the dark.

Vision & Black Panther

This 74% match is a stretch at best. Where’s Van Gogh’s sweet widowspeak? The only thing this self-portrait has in common with Paul Bettany’s character is a lack of ears, and even then the painter still has one too many. This painting was done in 1887 and is currently on display at the Museum of the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Pictured: Frida Kahlo’s “The Bus.” Not pictured: Anything resembling Chadwick Boseman. It’s currently on display in the art museum in Mexico City.

Ant-Man & The Wasp

Charles Howard Hodges only put 55% of an effort into capturing Paul Rudd’s likeness, but 100% into Didericus Tendall’s. This 1804 portrait is on display in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

This 1934 painting that’s not really of Evangeline Lilly is on display in the Museu Histórico Nacional in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Doctor Strange & Spider-Man

Ok, fine. This New Zealand art does have a decent resemblance to Benedict Cumberbatch. At least it didn’t think it was the same painting of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans because of the facial hair. The painting is currently on display in the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington.

This one isn’t terrible either, despite the 60% match, and now we know that Tom Holland would actually look the part if he were ever cast as a young Pablo Picasso.

Star-Lord & Gamora

Hmmm. Actually, that ones not bad. And Google is only rating it a 72% match? Considering how generous the algorithm has rated other entries, this should be around 99%. William Hogarth’s painting of an actor portraying the lead character in the Shakespeare play is on display in Liverpool, England.

Ok Google it’s like you didn’t even try for this one. She doesn’t even have green skin! If you’re curious, you can see this on display in New York City.

Nebula & Baby Groot

Wait, a 78% match? Seriously? First of all, the drawing has hair! Nebula has cybernetic enhancements! We’re starting to think all these Marvel characters broke Google. This sketch is on display at the Museo del Traje in Madrid, Spain.

Eh. Fine. We’re done arguing with your percentages, Google, but these last two better be perfect.

Mantis & Drax

The bob haircut warrants the high match percentage, sure, but this 1993 painting is not a comics-accurate depiction of the newest Guardian of the Galaxy.

Dammit, Google. We are done.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4th.

You can download the Google Arts & Culture app on most smartphones to try your own artistic match.

[Embed id=46601]Avengers: Infinity War (ComicMovie: avengers-infinity-war-part-i)[/Embed]