Anthony Russo Says Grandmothers Loved ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Most Marvel fans obviously loved Avengers: Infinity War, but you know who else was really into the movie? Their grandmas.

At least that’s what director Anthony Russo has heard. On the director’s commentary to Avengers: Infinity War, Russo says that he’s heard a lot of good things about the movie from grandmothers who had never seen a single other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

“I have to tell you I have been hearing from grandmothers who have never seen any of these movies before,” Russo says. “I feel like first-time viewers are responding strongly and not just, you know… people who are outside of the target audience.”

That may come as a bit of a surprise considering how the film was intended to be the culmination of all the stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, with fans making a show of marathoning all of the previous Marvel Studios films to date. Co-director Joe Russo had previously described the film as being like the final chapter of a book.

“If Marvel’s been writing a book for the past 10 years with these movies, Infinity War is the final chapter of that book,” Russo said. “Then there’ll be a new book written, and that will be the next phase of Marvel.”

Writer Stephen McFeely described it in similar terms.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” McFeely said. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.”

So it is interesting to hear that some people are skipping to the end of the book, so to speak. Then again, there was a time when moviegoers didn’t need to do homework to enjoy a new movie.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on Digital HD on July 31 and on Blu-ray on August 14th.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.