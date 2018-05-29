‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Confirm Groot’s Last Word In The Film

Marvel fans are still trying to deal with the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, but a new wrinkle involving Groot will only make dealing with that ending more difficult.

As fans know, the film ends with Thanos succeeding in ridding the universe of half its inhabitants. That includes a heavy assortment of heroes, a group that also includes a certain lovable Groot. Groot gets one last word out before he fades from existence, which Guardians director James Gunn revealed to be ‘Dad’.

When Avengers: Infinity War director Anthony Russo was asked if that word was actually in the script, Russo confirmed it, telling the Huffington Post “It was, and it was ‘Dad’.”

Rocket Raccoon has always had a unique bond with Groot ever since the original Guardians, being one of the only people that could understand him until Thor and his elective courses came along. In many ways, Rocket acts as a parent to Groot, but also as a friend. Star-Lord had also moved into a more paternal role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but when it comes down to it, Rocket is the one who’s been there for him all these years, and it’s heartbreaking to think of him reaching out to his dad as he fades away.

…I’m not crying, you’re crying. Okay, there are tears but you know what stop being so judgy!

There are some theories out there regarding how Groot can make a return, but even if he does there’s no guarantee it will be in his newer teen form. Could a Baby Groot return be in the offing? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

So, do you think Groot will make a return, and what do you think of his last words? Let us know in the comments!