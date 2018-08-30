Perfect ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Alternate Fan Ending Has Hawkeye Save the Day

Much to the dismay of the Marvel faithful, Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, was completely missing from Avengers: Infinity War. Almost every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe went toe-to-toe with Thanos to try and save the universe, but the expert archer/family man was nowhere to be found.

You might argue that a couple of arrows might not have made much of a difference against an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Thanos, but that’s where you’re wrong. One well-placed arrow can change the entire course of human history, and this fan video proves just that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Okay, full disclosure, I know I made that sound WAY more intense than it actually is. This is a silly video with Hawkeye saving the day, and the entire things seems absolutely absurd. But it’s the very best kind of absurd. The kind that will make you fist pump silently to yourself at your desk because you just watched the best Avenger (you heard me) fire an arrow into the head of the Mad Titan and you can’t think of anything better.

The video begins just after Thor shoved Stormbreaker through Thanos’ chest, and he stares into the eyes of the villain. We all know what happens next. Thanos tells Thor, “You should’ve gone for the head,” and we all nod because we know it’s the one thing this guy has actually been right about in this whole movie. This is when the Mad Titan snaps his fingers and obliterates half the universe.

Not this time.

As Thanos raises his hand, the video cuts to the scene in the first Avengers movie where Hawkeye docks an arrow and says, “I got him.” Of course, he’s actually talking about Loki, but in this scenario, a very cheap-looking arrow flies into the side of Thanos’ head. He screams and cries, and Thor and Captain America look around to figure out where it just came from.

All that’s left is Hawkeye, smirking at the job he’s done, knowing that he’s saved the entire universe and confirming that he is, without a doubt, the best Avenger in history.

Sadly, this isn’t the ending we got to see in Avengers: Infinity War, and Hawkeye didn’t show up in a single scene in the movie. That’s okay, though. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and Hawkeye’s return in Avengers 4 will surely be met with cheers from the audience, and tears running down my face. I’m not made of stone.

What do you think of this Avengers: Infinity War “alternate ending” scene? Are you excited for Hawkeye to return in Avengers 4? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Avengers 4 will hit theaters on May 3, 2019.