Marvel Fans Are Still Trolling ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Displays With Hawkeye

Avengers: Infinity War has been in theaters for over two months now, but fans still haven’t quite gotten over Hawkeye’s exclusion from the film and its promotional materials. In fact, some fans are still going out of their way to troll by adding Hawkeye to displays for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film

Over on the Marvel Studios Reddit, one fan posted a photo of the Infinity War display at their local theater where one Hawkeye fan had taken the DIY approach to giving the Amethyst Archer his due by taping a photo of Jeremy Renner as the character to the display. Check it out below.

This creative addition isn’t the first time that Hawkeye has shown up in theater displays for Infinity War despite not being part of any of the official promotions. There have been multiple instances of fan-made Hawkeye posters popping up at theaters. One theater used a printed version of an all-Hawkeye fan poster to advertise IMAX tickets for Avengers: Infinity War ahead of the film’s release while another theater accidentally used the same poster at their box office display of showtimes.

Of course, when it comes to Hawkeye-related trolling, it does go both ways. Last month Jeremy Renner — the actor behind Hawkeye — took to Instagram with a teaser for his latest film, Tag, that had a very Avengers: Infinity War style feel that noted that “this summer one hero has been missing until now” in the same typography and styling as Infinity War television spots. Renner added “#whereishawkeye” to put a bit of a flourish on the trolling.

Even with Hawkeye having been absent from Infinity War, though, fans can expect Hawkeye return in the yet-untitled Avengers 4, a movie that Renner has said will be “awesome” — and that’s no trolling.

“Everybody’s got to bite their tongue,” Renner told USA Today. “But if you like Infinity War, there’s some stuff to come. What I do know is it’s going to be awesome.”

Here’s to hoping that that “awesome” includes Hawkeye in Avengers 4 posters.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. The fourth Avengers movie lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.

