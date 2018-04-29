‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Help Disney Hit $1 Billion Faster Than Any Studio In History

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to break a few records, but it’s also helped Disney achieve an impressive milestone quicker than any other studio.

If Avengers: Infinity War is able to bring in at least 46.8 million today that will help Disney cross the $1 billion mark faster than any other studio. If it happens the new record will be 117 days, and even if it doesn’t Disney would then just beat it the next day, still setting the record at 118 days (via Deadline).

Current estimates put Disney at $953.2 million for the year, 88% of which is thanks to Black Panther, which has pulled in around $683 million thus far. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also accounts for around $102.8 million of that total, and Avengers: Infinity War rounds out the rest, bringing in $39 million alone on Thursday’s preview night.

Estimates currently put Avengers: Infinity War’s Friday at around $90 to $100 million, so that $46 million shouldn’t be a problem.

Disney would actually beat their own record if they succeed, as in 2016 the studio set the all-time record in 128 days (May 7). They also own the second place finish on that list thanks to their 2017 campaign, hitting $1 billion in 146 days (May 26). Universal comes in fourth on the list thanks to their 2015 $1 billion mark which they hit in 165 days.

At the moment it is expected Avengers: Infinity War will bring in around $224 million over the full opening weekend, which would place it second all-time (domestically) behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Force Awakens brought in $248 million, but Infinity War could surpass those conservative numbers as well, bringing it closer. Still, $248 million is a tall order for any film, even Infinity War.

