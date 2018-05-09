‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Hot Toys Cosbaby Bobble-Head Figures Are Available to Order

Hot Toys’ cosbaby bobble-head lineup for Avengers: Infinity War started rolling out back in March, but getting your hands on them in the U.S. isn’t as easy as their lineup of exquisite sixth scale figures. However, that has changed because several of the figures from Hot Toys’ Avengers: Infinity War cosbaby lineup are available to order direct from Disney at this very moment.

The lineup is far from complete but, at the time of writing, Thanos, Iron Spider, Iron Man, Groot, and Black Widow are available for $16.95 each. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more, so you might want to browse through their entire Avengers: Infinity War collection if you want to pick up some more toys and save a few bucks in the process. The collection is pretty vast, and includes a huge range of stuff from Avengers: Infinity War Funko Pop figures, to LEGO sets, clothing and more.

With any luck we might see the rest of the Avengers: Infinity War cosbaby lineup (especially the Hulkbuster cosbaby and the Infinity Gauntlet cosbaby) available from Disney in the near future.

In related news, the most coveted of the final Toys ‘R’ Us Marvel Legends exclusives has finally found a new home. The Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot 6-inch figure three pack is available to pre-order right here at Entertainment Earth for the standard $49.99 with shipping slated for July.

This set has been very difficult to find at Toys ‘R’ Us as they liquidate inventory, and and there’s no telling how many units Entertainment Earth has secured, so grab one while you can. The official description reads:

“So a blaster-toting raccoon, an angst-ridden teenage tree, and an Asgardian god walk into a galaxy… What, you were expecting a punchline? With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This 6-inch Marvel Legends Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot 3-pack features 3 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Imagine Thor, the God of Thunder himself, joining forces with everyone’s favorite space-hopping mercenary duo, Rocket and Groot, to guard the galaxy against the forces of evil! Create epic interplanetary adventures with these 6-inch scale figures from the Marvel Legends Series, where heroes and villains are more than super; they’re legendary. Includes 3 figures and 2 accessories.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.