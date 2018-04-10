The ‘Avengers Infinity War’ Infinity Gauntlet Hat Lets Everyone Know Who’s In Charge

There will be absolutely no question who rules the universe when you’re wearing this extremely over-the-top Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet 59Fifty Fitted New Era hat. The hat is a SuperHeroStuff exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $99.99 with shipping slated for May. For a limited time, you can also score a bonus Iron Spider keychain when you use the code IRONBOY at checkout.

Yes, that’s a lot of money for a baseball cap, but a small price to pay to for the power to turn heads whenever you wear it. Plus, there’s no denying that more features are packed into the Infinity Gauntlet cap than there are for your average sportsball team. You can check out the official breakdown of features below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The front panel features a unique take on the captivating logo with thick, elevated embroidery. And yes, that’s the word “Infinity” resting vertically along the “A”.

The bill is flat, golden, and immaculately stitched to simulate layered gauntlet plating. Brighter, golden appliques accent the bill with spiraling embroidery conveying long forgotten cosmic runes. Under the bill you’ll find a glorious illustration of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet!

Actual Infinity Stones! Yes, our Infinity Gauntlet hat is crowned with every single colored ingot capable of mangling reality and turning sharks into pancakes. Made from a clear, hard plastic, these faux Infinity Stones are filled with full, foggy colors to convey timeless elements crafted in the super-heated forge of the Big Bang.

The back features a brighter, golden band layered with darker appliques bordered and accented with exquisite, winding embroidery.

The cap’s inner lining features six blinding illustrations of each and every Infinity Stone – they’re paired with the appropriate Marvel hero who had personal dealings with said stones.

The official New Era sticker? It’s right there, resting soundly underneath the flat bill.

On a related note, you can get Hasbro’s coveted Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist to match your new hat. It’s currently out of stock in most places, but you can still pre-order one here for the standard $99.99 with free shipping (expected to arrive in June). The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.