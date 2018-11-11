‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Bruce Banner Is Not OK With Iron Man’s New Suit

Remember when you were growing up and one of your friends got a fancy new toy that you had to have? Jealousy is a natural part of life and believe it or not, it’s a feeling that superheroes have too.

Although Avengers: Infinity War flew into theatres nearly seven months ago, fans continue picking apart the blockbuster frame-by-frame trying to find any additional Easter eggs or tidbits the Russo Brothers might have added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to one eagle-eyed Reddit user, we now know Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) made had a serious problem with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) developing the Bleeding Edge Iron Man armor without him.

In a slowed-down video shared on /r/MarvelStudios, Banner can be seen standing behind Stark as he suits up in his Bleeding Edge armor during the skirmish with Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian at the start of the movie. As Stark uses rocket-propelled beams to knock away a charging Cull Obsidian, Banner’s expressing disbelief in the back.

The Bleeding Edge armor has been a hot topic as of late, mostly thanks in part to Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie being released earlier this week. When it came to developing the armor, Marvel Studios visual development supervisor Phil Saunders compared it to liquid metal.

“This is liquid metal. And when you’re dealing with liquid metal and nanotechnology, you’re not going to use nanotech to form bolts and screws and rigid sheet metal panels and stuff like that,” Saunders reflected.. “It just doesn’t make any sense. So the first thinking we were thinking about was ‘Okay, how do we maintain something that’s still grounded as an iron man suit, but it makes sense in that it’s liquid metal?’”

“I spend a lot of time thinking about and illustrating how the suit would form–wanting to get a sense that even though it’s liquid metal, it’s not one large, cohesive liquid metal. It’s actually forming all the anatomical hairs underneath. there’s sort of a neurological layer and a circulatory-system layer that gets formed, and then a layer of musculature.”

While Banner and Stark are now on two separate planets by the end of Avengers: Infinity War, perhaps they’ll join forces once again in Avengers 4 to work on a project they can geek out together on.

Were you a fan of Stark’s new nanotech-based armor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers 4 is in theatres May 3, 2019.