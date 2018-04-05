New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Posters Reveal Interesting Detail About Iron Man and Spider-Man’s Suits

Earlier today, Marvel Studios debuted a slew of new character posters for Avengers: Infinity War. In addition to giving us different glimpses at Earth’s mightiest heroes, the posters may have revealed a costuming detail in the process.

Reddit user V-sm recently pointed out a pretty subtle parallel between the suits worn by Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). When you zoom in on both of their character posters, it looks like their suits are made out of the exact same material, which has a sort of Y-shaped textured pattern on it.

In a way, many fans had assumed that the suits were similar, considering the sort of mentor-mentee relationship between the two superheroes. Infinity War‘s marketing has appeared to spell outright that Tony makes Peter’s suit, referring to it as “Iron Spider”. Still, the similarities on an almost molecular level are pretty cool to see, and further hint at the evolution of the duo’s relationship.

“You have to think about the implications of what he did in Civil War, which is pluck this 15-year-old kid our of obscurity and bring him to Germany to embark on this insane adventure,” Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts said of Tony and Peter’s dynamic during an interview last year. “And then he just drops him off at the end of it while he continues his part of the story. There’s a lot of repercussions to that.”

But even then, this similarity between their two suits raises about as many questions as it answers. Does the Iron Spider suit also share the “bleeding edge” ability to essentially form over its host? Could any sort of Wakandan technology be involved? Hopefully we’ll find out as Infinity War‘s release date looms closer.

