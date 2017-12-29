Robert Downey Jr. Teases Another Iron Man & Captain America Confrontation in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War will unite the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mightiest heroes in the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). But apparently, it will also open up some old wounds in the process.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Robert Downey Jr. teased what fans can expect for the universe-trotting film. Apparently, that will involve another confrontation between Downey’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans).

“That’s the hardest for me, because I look at Evans and I just to want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he’s walking over to have lunch.” Downey explained. “And then I’m just staring daggers at him, getting mad.”

As fans will remember, the pair had a pretty prolific feud in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, which saw the two basically breaking up the Avengers over the issue of government oversight. Ultimately, Steve left things on a better note, leaving Tony with a burner cell phone that he is seen using in the Infinity War trailer.

While it’s unclear exactly how the pair’s reunion will go, Downey hinted that things will become pretty unpredictable as Infinity War drags on.

“But even that relationship is going to take a turn,” Downey added.

Marvel fans can hopefully start to get answers when Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

