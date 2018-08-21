‘Avengers’ Fan Creates Iron Man Art Entirely From Rubik’s Cubes

Fans haven’t shied away from showing their love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s heroes, but this new piece of fanart might be among the most creative.

Giovanni Contardi, who has developed a following for creating portraits out of Rubik’s cubes, recently created a portrait of the MCU’s Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), both with and without his Iron Man mask. You can check out a video of the portrait, which used over 700 Rubik’s cubes, below.

The portraits are pretty striking, especially in the transition between the masked and unmasked versions. And considering the arc that Tony has undergone over the course of his Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure – especially after Avengers: Infinity War – this amount of fan dedication definitely feel out of place.

“The journey that Tony’s been on as a genius scientist is that the evolution of his armor.” Infinity War co-director Joe Russo said during the film’s commentary track. This is the best it’s ever gonna get for Tony and it’s nanotech. He goes to the cutting edge of what his mind can deliver, and it still is not enough to beat Thanos. In fact, it barely keeps him in the fight.”

“You realize this interesting parallel between Thanos and Tony,” co-writer Christopher Markus echoed. “They’re both aware of something from an early point and constantly having to deal with being smarter. Thanos is a futurist as much as Tony Stark.”

“Downey is such a remarkable performer, and we really love him as a performer and what he’s done with the character.” Anthony Russo echoed in a previous interview. “The character started as a very narcissistic, self-centered character. His arc in the first movie was to just begin to take a step beyond that, and we’ve continued him along that line in his journey that he’s had to the point where at the opening of Infinity War, his personal life is very thick. The stakes of his relationship with Pepper (Potts) are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before. And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

