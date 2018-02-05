‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Spot Debuts New Iron Man Tech

It looks like Iron Man has gotten another major upgrade.

During the second half of the Super Bowl, Disney and Marvel Studios debuted a new Avengers: Infinity War TV spot, showing off all kinds of new footage. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Tony Stark was showing off some new Iron Man technology.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In one scene, Tony is seen taking his sunglasses off and it’s revealed that he’s wearing his Iron Man suit from the neck down. However, if you closely, you’ll see the suit is a bit different than the one we’re used to.

It looks as though parts of the suit are growing onto Tony, moving up his neck. Unlike his former suit, which folded and collapsed over itself, this new version is made of something else entirely. Could this suit be made of the same technology that’s used in Black Panther’s attire?

Leading up to Black Panther’s release in a couple of weeks, a lot has been made of T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), particularly about the character’s intelligence. The filmmakers have revealed that Shuri is the mind behind Black Panther’s suit, and that she’s smarter than Tony Stark.

A perfect way for Infinity War to prove that Shuri could outsmart the former weapons designer is to have her solve a problem with the Iron Man suit that even Tony couldn’t. This footage makes it look like Shuri does just that, perfecting the Iron Man suit by mixing it with vibranium and Wakandan tech.

At the end of the trailer there is another look at Iron Man, showing the character flying up next to Doctor Strange. It’s even clearer in this shot that Tony has been given some kind of upgrade.

You can watch the full TV spot in the video above. Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4.