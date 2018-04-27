‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reveals How Peter Gets the Iron Spider Suit

The moment fans have been waiting for has come. After years of build up, Marvel Studios has brought about the climax of its movies with Avengers: Infinity War. The long-awaited movie is in theaters, and fans are having a grand time picking apart all its small details. So, audiences are rather happy to know how Spider-Man gets his Iron Spider Suit, and it didn’t happen as planed.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

When it comes to the Iron Spider armor, fans knew the suit was coming. Avengers: Infinity War previewed the suit in its trailers, but fans just learned how Peter Parker gets his hands on the suit. The whole ordeal goes down when Thanos’ Black Order makes their way to Earth for the first time to nab the Time Stone. When Doctor Strange gets taken by the children of Thanos, Spider-Man tries to stop his new ally from being lifted, but he winds up being beamed into space with the sorcerer.

Obviously, Peter’s impromptu trip into the upper atmosphere is not a good one for his health; The boy is only wearing his usual suit, and Iron Man is forced to save Peter. Tony uses his upgraded Iron Man suit to catch up to Peter who is dangling from Ebony Maw’s ship. The Avenger uses his AI Friday to send a numbered suit to Peter, and Tony tells the boy to drop. The kid passes out from lack of oxygen not long after, but Tony’s suit catches him and unfurls around Peter. The armor is none other than the Iron Spider suit, and Peter makes sure to mention it has a new car smell before Tony tells its AI to take the boy. However, Peter is able to snag a grip on the ship before rocketing back to Earth, leaving him to help Tony save Doctor Strange from Ebony Maw.

For comic fans, they will know the suit’s origins are much different in Avengers: Infinity War than the comics. Originally, the armor was created by Tony Stark after Spider-Man was revived following his fight with Morlun. It made a well-known appearance in the Civil War run as Spider-Man aligned himself with Iron Man during the debacle, and he famously gave up the armor when he chose to back Captain America later on during the war.

Did you enjoy this take on the Iron Spider armor? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!