Marvel’s Kevin Feige Wanted Cull Obsidian to Feel More Like a Bounty Hunter

While Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, and the rest of the Black Order in Avengers: Infinity War were praised for their live-action designs, some of them almost looked significantly different.

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding opened up about the difficult designs of the Black Order characters in the recently released book, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie, revealing that Cull Obsidian looked quite a bit different in the first go-round. Studio president Kevin Feige had something else in mind for the character, asking that he look more like a bounty hunter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With Cull obsidian in particular, his looks started off definitely more warrior-like,” Meinerding says. “And Kevin Feige was interested in making him feel a little bit more nuanced than just another sort of shirtless guy with a huge hammer. The wanted to push him into something more like a bounty hunter or weapons expert, so he has changing weapons and things that make him feel more like an expert at fighting as opposed to just being a straight-up big dude with an ax.”

While all four of the Black Order characters had gorgeous designs, they didn’t exactly get to last long in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After just a few minutes of screen time each, all four villains were killed by the time Infinity War came to an end. While Thanos could probably reverse these events with the help of the Infinity Stones, we’ve probably seen the last of these characters in the Avengers franchise.

Even without the Black Order, Thanos still remains the most lethal, terrifying villain in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Kevin Feige, the importance of the Mad Titan’s arrival can’t be overstated.

“Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films,” Feige said. “We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone.

To see more about how Avengers: Infinity War came to life, you can purchase your copy of the art book here!