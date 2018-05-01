Kevin Feige Shares Thank You Note to Fans for Record-Breaking ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Opening Weekend

For months, Avengers: Infinity War was being touted as the culmination of 10 years of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing together the franchise’s biggest heroes to face the biggest threat imaginable. The film made good on that anticipation, as it took home $258 million in its opening weekend, toppling The Force Awakens from the all-time record. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took to Twitter to share his appreciation of the MCU’s fans for the massive response to the film.

Feige’s tweet simply read, “Thank you,” though the note itself offered a more detailed appreciation. Feige’s note reads:

“To the greatest fans,

The past ten years have been an unforgettable ride and we couldn’t have done it without the entire team at Marvel Studios, our incredible talent in front of and behind the camera, the visionary comic book creators, but most importantly you.

Thank you for embracing these characters and stories since we kicked off the MCU ten years ago. This past weekend was a result beyond our wildest dreams.

On behalf of everyone here at Marvel Studios, we thank you for being the best fans in the universe and making Avengers: Infinity War the biggest opening weekend of all time.

Kevin Feige.”

In addition to the heartfelt note, the photo also includes several pieces of MCU memorabilia, from a Loki keychain to the fingers of the Infinity Gauntlet.

The film was sure to be a hit, heading into the weekend with box office projections of around $250 million, which would have given The Force Awakens‘ $248 million opening a run for its money. Once those estimations became concrete, projections put the official tally well past the Star Wars sequel.

Not only did the film prove a success financially, but critics and fans alike both lauded the film, with review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes tallying nearly 300 reviews for an 84 percent positive rating, as the site’s audience score sits at 93-percent positive. The film also earned an “A” CinemaScore based on data collected from audiences exiting the film.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

