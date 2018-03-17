Kevin Smith Reacts To New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

When the Avengers: Infinity War trailer dropped earlier today, fans weren’t the only people that took notice. Stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and celebrities alike took to their respective social media platforms to express their thoughts on the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster.
Among those celebrities sharing their thoughts was filmmaker Kevin Smith, an authority on all things nerdy.
Smith — recovering from a recent heart attack — took to Twitter to shared his thoughts on the Infinity War trailer.
This film is why I survived my heart attack. I refuse to die til I see @Avengers. In fact, anticipation for all of these flicks might keep me alive for decades. I will accept eternity only if/when the most important Kevin in the world (Kevin Faige) is done making @Marvel movies. https://t.co/mm38mzSW5G— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 16, 2018
“This film is why I survived my heart attack,” the man behind Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Dogma posted to the microblogging service.”I refuse to die til [sic] I see Avengers.”
Continuing on, Smith joked the anticipation of future Marvel hits is what will keep his heart going for years to come.
“In fact, anticipation for all these flicks might keep me alive for decades,” Smith joked.”I will accept eternity only if/when the most import Kevin in the world (Kevin Faige [sic]) is done making Marvel movies.”
It has been just under one month since Smith suffered a near-fatal heart attack in between a set of stand-up comedy shows we had been performing in. Suffering from a 100% block of his LAD artery – aka “The Widow-Maker artery.”
After his attack, Smith took to Instagram to share his prognosis with concerned fans.
I was trying to do a killer standup special this evening but I might’ve gone too far. After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life at the #glendale hospital told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (also known as “the Widow-Maker” because when it goes, you’re a goner). If I hadn’t canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc said I would’ve died tonight. For now, I’m still above ground! But this is what I learned about myself during this crisis: death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life. When the time came, I never imagined I’d ever be able to die with dignity – I assumed I’d die screaming, like my Dad (who lost his life to a massive heart attack). But even as they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal Widow-Maker, I was filled with a sense of calm. I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad. But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. Yes, I’d miss life as it moved on without me – and I was bummed we weren’t gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil. But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it. I’ve gotten to do so many cool things and I’ve had so many adventures – how could I be shitty about finally paying the tab. But the good folks at the Glendale hospital had other plans and the expertise to mend me. Total strangers saved my life tonight (as well as my friends @jordanmonsanto & @iamemilydawn, who called the ambulance). This is all a part of my mythology now and I’m sure I’ll be facing some lifestyle changes (maybe it’s time to go Vegan). But the point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight… and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be. I don’t want my life to end but if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift. #KevinSmith
Infinity War will be released on April 27, 2018 with Ant-Man and the Wasp to follow shortly thereafter on July 6. For MCU fans chomping at the bit for content, Black Panther is still in theaters as it begins to near the end of its monstrous box office run.