Kevin Smith Reacts To New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

When the Avengers: Infinity War trailer dropped earlier today, fans weren’t the only people that took notice. Stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and celebrities alike took to their respective social media platforms to express their thoughts on the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster.

Among those celebrities sharing their thoughts was filmmaker Kevin Smith, an authority on all things nerdy.

Smith — recovering from a recent heart attack — took to Twitter to shared his thoughts on the Infinity War trailer.

This film is why I survived my heart attack. I refuse to die til I see @Avengers. In fact, anticipation for all of these flicks might keep me alive for decades. I will accept eternity only if/when the most important Kevin in the world (Kevin Faige) is done making @Marvel movies. https://t.co/mm38mzSW5G — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 16, 2018

“This film is why I survived my heart attack,” the man behind Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Dogma posted to the microblogging service.”I refuse to die til [sic] I see Avengers.”

Continuing on, Smith joked the anticipation of future Marvel hits is what will keep his heart going for years to come.

“In fact, anticipation for all these flicks might keep me alive for decades,” Smith joked.”I will accept eternity only if/when the most import Kevin in the world (Kevin Faige [sic]) is done making Marvel movies.”

It has been just under one month since Smith suffered a near-fatal heart attack in between a set of stand-up comedy shows we had been performing in. Suffering from a 100% block of his LAD artery – aka “The Widow-Maker artery.”

After his attack, Smith took to Instagram to share his prognosis with concerned fans.

Infinity War will be released on April 27, 2018 with Ant-Man and the Wasp to follow shortly thereafter on July 6. For MCU fans chomping at the bit for content, Black Panther is still in theaters as it begins to near the end of its monstrous box office run.