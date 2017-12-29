‘Avengers: Infinity War’ LEGO Set Descriptions Might Reveal Major Spoilers

LEGO may have dropped some major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Spotted by Brick Show, some descriptions for sets based on the upcoming Marvel Studios ensemble flick have surfaced and, if accurate to the actual descriptions of the sets, contain some major spoilers. These are the type of spoilers which might damage some of the viewing experience and the surprises packed into the biggest film of 2018, so continue at your own risk and be warned.

In total, six sets have been named with descriptions to match, though images have no surfaced yet. The names of the sets are: Attack of Riders, The Search for Thor’s Weapon, Corvis Glaive Attacks, The Hulkbuster Fight, Thanos: The Last Battle, and The Battle in the Sanctum Santorum.

The description, as revealed by BrickShow, of each set follows with potentially major spoilers…

Attack of Riders (76101)

Set price: €14.99

Minifigures include: Captain America, Black Widow, Outriders, Space Stone

Unite with Captain America and the Black Widow to protect the kingdom of Wakanda from the invasion of foreigners.

Avoid the fire from the thorns of the landing ships, restrain the attacks of six-armed enemies and attack, using the shield of Captain America. Pounce on the enemies with the truncheons of the Black Widow and get the cosmic stone of infinity!

The Search for Thor’s Weapon (76102)

Set price: €24.99

Minifigures include: Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Thor, Unknown Infinity Stone

Join the Avengers, who are trying to find the ax-thunderbolt for Thor. Sit down in the cab of the rescue capsule with Rocket, Thor and Groot and go into space.

On the way to Nidavellir you will meet many enemies, you can be protected from them by shooting from the thorns. Land on the red planet to charge Tor’s power plants in the space forge.

Find the stone of infinity, untwist the energy ray and create an amazing ax-thunderer!

Corvis Glaive Attacks (76103)

Set price: €39.99

Minifigure s include: Corvus Glaive, Vision, Black Panther, Shiri, Mind Stone

Protect the Wall of the Wakid from Corvus Gleiv and his thresher!

Shoot at the threshing machine of double guns-thorns and a disk shooter. Quickly open the gate so that the Black Panther can enter the battle. But do not forget to close them immediately, so that the enemies do not break in. Help Shuri to remove the infinity stone that controls the mind from the head of the Vision.

Can you do this before the thresher crushes the wall and destroys the diagnostic setup?

The Hulkbuster Fight (76104)

Set price: €34.99

Minifigures include: Proxima Midnight, Falcon, Hulk/Bruce Banner, Soul Stone

Danger! Proxima Midnight captured the shooting tower and shoots on Hulkbuster Bruce Banner!

Smash the missile installation of the shooting tower with the powerful fist of Hulkbuster and crush the six-armed enemy. Reflect the punches of the Proksima Midnight.

Order the Falcon to dive down to take away the stone of infinity of souls.

Thanos: The Last Battle (76107)

Set price: €79.99

Minifigures include: Thanos, Iron Man, Star Lord, Gamora

Together with the Avengers, start the fight for the Glove of Infinity!

Shoot at Thanos from the ship’s thorns. Open the cockpit and attack the space bike along with Star Lord and Gamora.

Avoid the blows of Thanos’s huge sword and use the Iron Man’s power units to defeat Titan’s supervillain. Having won, grab the golden glove of infinity and fly away.

The Battle in the Sanctum Sanctorum (76108)

Set price: €99.99

Minifigures include: Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man

Emergency! Kull Obsidian and Ebony Mo are attacking the Holy of Holies of Dr. Strange!

Together with the Spiderman, jump off them from the roof. Unite with the Iron Man and Dr. Strange and use their powers to repel super villains. If Ebony Mo is able to penetrate the bedroom of Peter Parker, lead him from there through the secret hatch.

You must stop the evil invaders before they blow up the wall of the Holy of Holies Dr. Strange and get the stone of infinity of time. After defeating your enemies, order pizza and celebrate it with Peter Parker!