Get Ready to Grab These LEGO ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sets Starting at Midnight

LEGO is preparing to launch a big wave of Avengers: Infinity War sets starting at midnight tonight (EST) March 2nd – 3rd. So if you want to get your hands on the best stuff – Like the Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition, you had better head on over to this page at the LEGO shop a bit early and start refreshing. As you will see on that event page, bonus art prints and a free Guardians ship can be had with your purchase for a limited time.

The official list of features for many of the main sets that will be available can be found below. As is the case with most LEGO releases for big blockbuster movies, there are spoilers here. So don’t look into the sets, particularly the Infinity Stone situation, too deeply.

76105 – The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition: 1363 pieces | $119.99 USD

“Build and display this superhero toy—a highly detailed LEGO brick version of the Hulkbuster mech, featuring a rotating torso, posable fingers, arms, legs and feet, and glow-in-the-dark elements. Choose from 2 interchangeable left arms, including a jackhammer arm with punching function, and activate the LEGO light brick in the chest. This LEGO Marvel Super Heroes The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition set also includes a display platform with alternate attachment points for posable robotic construction arms and a desk, plus a new-for-March-2018 Iron Man Mark 43 minifigure.”

76101 – Outrider Dropship Attack: 124 pieces | $14.99 USD

“Join Captain America and Black Widow’s battle to repel the Outriders and save Wakanda with this action-packed LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76101 Outrider Dropship Attack set!”

76102 – Thor’s Weapon Quest: 223 pieces | $19.99 USD

“Join Thor, Rocket and Groot on a thrilling Avengers mission with LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76102 Thor’s Weapon Quest. This super hero toy features an Escape Pod with an opening cockpit for 3 minifigures and 2 stud shooters, plus a space station with a cosmic power source, weapon and features, the Infinity Stone element and stand, 3 minifigures and 10 Power Burst elements.”

76103 – Corvus Glaive Thresher Attack: 416 pieces | $39.99 USD

“Stage an awesome battle at the Wakandan wall with Vision, Shuri and Black Panther against Corvus Glaive and an Outrider with this LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76103 Corvus Glaive Thresher Attack set. The wall features a lever-operated opening gate, tower with rotating, dual stud-shooting turrets, hidden disc shooter, Wakandan lab with flip function and the Infinity Stone element. The bad guys are attacking with a Thresher launcher—hit the right spot on the wall with the Thresher to activate the lab’s flip function. This super hero toy also includes 5 minifigures.”

76104 – The Hulkbuster Smash-Up: 375 pieces | $29.99 USD

“Overpower Proxima Midnight and the Outrider with Bruce Banner’s Hulkbuster in this LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76104 The Hulkbuster Smash-Up set. The posable Hulkbuster features an opening minifigure cockpit and bashing arm function. This action-packed set also includes a ball-shooting gun turret with an opening rear compartment containing the Infinity Stone element, Falcon’s buildable wings with a detachable Redwing drone element and 4 minifigures.”

76107 – Thanos: Ultimate Battle: 674 pieces | $69.99 USD

“Fly into conflict on an uncharted planet aboard The Guardians’ Ship with Iron Man, Star-Lord and Gamora in this LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76107 Thanos: Ultimate Battle set. The Guardians’ Ship features an opening cockpit for 2 minifigures seated on the space scooter, stud shooters, plus an opening rear compartment with capacity for 2 minifigures and the Infinity Gauntlet and stand. The Infinity Gauntlet, which has attachment points for the included Infinity Stone and other collectible Infinity Stone elements, can be attached to the Thanos big figure. This exciting set features 3 minifigures with assorted weapons and 10 Power Burst elements.”

76108 – Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown: 1004 pieces | $99.99 USD

“Stage a LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76108 Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown between Iron Spider-Man, Iron Man and Doctor Strange and the super villains. This all-action set features a foldable, 3-level New York City building including Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, with an exploding wall function and hidden Infinity Stone element, plus a pizzeria and Peter Parker’s apartment, both with exploding window functions. The rooftop has a minifigure-launch function and a water tower with minifigure- winch function for Iron Spider-Man. This superhero toy also includes a detachable street corner scene, plus 4 minifigures and a big figure with weapons and 20 Power Burst elements.”

