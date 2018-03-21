‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writers Compare the Film to ‘Game of Thrones’

Avengers: Infinity War is going to be big, that’s for sure. But is it going to be Game of Thrones big? When it comes to scale and the blending of characters, the Infinity War writers say it will blow the hit HBO series away.

While visiting the Avengers: Infinity War set last summer, ComicBook.com had the chance to hear from writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who previously penned all three of the Captain America films, talk about folding the cosmic Marvel characters in with the more Earthbound Avengers.

“That’s part of the ‘strange alchemy’ right?” asked McFeely. “One of the reasons that first Avengers movie was so popular and so exciting is, you were taking 4 franchises and *clap* smashing them into each other. Hopefully we have the same kind of magic here, where we bring this completely different set of characters and smash them into varying groups of our characters. Another thing to think about, one of the challenges we’ve had is, how do you make sure this is not 25 people moving from one scene to one scene to one scene? So we talk, being a little facetious about it, but we talk about how it’s like Nashville [television show], right? So you’ve got 4 or 5 different stories weaved together and then come together and then break apart. So, you get all these different pairings and groupings of 4 and 5 and 6.”

It wasn’t long before Markus chimed in with a comparison to the most recent season of Game of Thrones.

“And even now,” Markus continued, “not unlike something like Game of Thrones, where you have this vast canvas with characters you’ve been watching this guy over here molesting this girl over here in the East for years and only now does it have that feeling of massive plates shifting and finally bringing these characters near each other.”

If you don’t watch the show, Game of Thrones is known for having a mass of characters, many of which appear in different storylines and never cross paths with one another. That all changed in Season 7, as the series brought them all together for the very first time, allowing fans to see characters like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen share a screen. It’s easy to understand how seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy interact with the Avengers could feel very similar.

With a chuckle, Markus put Infinity War up against Game of Thrones, almost pitting creating a competition. “Are you saying this movie is going to be on par with Daenerys finally meeting Jon Snow?” He laughs, “I’m absolutely telling you that, yes!”

McFeely went on to take things even a step further by saying, “It’s going to blow that away.”

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, and Marvel will follow that up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. Black Panther is still playing across the U.S. where it’s hoping to win a record sixth consecutive weekend at the box office.